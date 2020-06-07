W. Kyle Drennan
1958-2020
On June 3, 2020, our beloved husband, father, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend W. Kyle Drennan peacefully passed away following a year-long battle with cancer. Kyle was born in Odessa, Texas, on September 16, 1958, and eventually moved with his family to Pearland, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He briefly attended Stephen F. Austin State University but graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Kyle began a career as Certified Public Accountant at Arthur Andersen where he met his future bride and love of his life, Greta. Kyle eventually went to work at Texas Process Equipment Company in 1994 and in 2012 he became a part owner of the company.
Life with Kyle has included lots of travel, time well spent with his very expansive family, volunteering for the Ticket Services Committee with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and learning how to raise Longhorn cattle and run a ranch. Our life together has been blessed and full of fun and love but way too short.
Kyle was predeceased by his father, Harold Drennan and his grandparents. He is survived by his spouse, Greta Schlueter Drennan, his two sons, William Kyle Drennan and Daniel Matthew Drennan, his mother, Melba Benson Drennan, his two brothers and their wives, Russell and Jill Drennan and Bryan and Stephanie Drennan, his brother-in-law and his wife, Frank and Anne Schlueter, his sister-in-law, Misi Schlueter, four nieces, three nephews, three great nieces, and one great nephew. He is also survived by his extended family of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom he loved very much.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Oncology Consultants, Memorial Hermann at Memorial City, and Houston Hospice for their compassionate care for Kyle and our family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or a charity of your choice. A private family service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 and we will plan a memorial service at a later date to further honor his memory.
1958-2020
On June 3, 2020, our beloved husband, father, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend W. Kyle Drennan peacefully passed away following a year-long battle with cancer. Kyle was born in Odessa, Texas, on September 16, 1958, and eventually moved with his family to Pearland, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He briefly attended Stephen F. Austin State University but graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Kyle began a career as Certified Public Accountant at Arthur Andersen where he met his future bride and love of his life, Greta. Kyle eventually went to work at Texas Process Equipment Company in 1994 and in 2012 he became a part owner of the company.
Life with Kyle has included lots of travel, time well spent with his very expansive family, volunteering for the Ticket Services Committee with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and learning how to raise Longhorn cattle and run a ranch. Our life together has been blessed and full of fun and love but way too short.
Kyle was predeceased by his father, Harold Drennan and his grandparents. He is survived by his spouse, Greta Schlueter Drennan, his two sons, William Kyle Drennan and Daniel Matthew Drennan, his mother, Melba Benson Drennan, his two brothers and their wives, Russell and Jill Drennan and Bryan and Stephanie Drennan, his brother-in-law and his wife, Frank and Anne Schlueter, his sister-in-law, Misi Schlueter, four nieces, three nephews, three great nieces, and one great nephew. He is also survived by his extended family of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom he loved very much.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Oncology Consultants, Memorial Hermann at Memorial City, and Houston Hospice for their compassionate care for Kyle and our family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or a charity of your choice. A private family service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 and we will plan a memorial service at a later date to further honor his memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.