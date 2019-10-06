|
|
W. Robert Brown
1929-2019
W. Robert Brown passed away in Houston on Friday, the 4th of October 2019. He was 89 years of age.
A more detailed obituary will be published in next weekend's Sunday edition.
The family will receive friends from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 17th of October, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be conducted at noon on Friday, the 18th of October, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, where the Rev. Dr. Brett W. McCleneghan will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, next Sunday's notice will also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Mr. Brown's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also request to receive updated information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019