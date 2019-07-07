Waddie Peyton Weems

1927-2019

Waddie Peyton Weems passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2019 at the age of 92.

Born in 1927 in Scott County Mississippi, Mr. Weems is predeceased by his parents, William and Mary Weems, his sister Mary Ruth Weems Crosby, and husband Horace, and his wife Janell Henderson Weems.

Mr. Weems entered the Army Air Corp at the age of 17. He was a master mechanic for the P51 Mustang, after which he enrolled in Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. There he received a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Mathematics and Physics. While at Millsaps, he took an 18-month hiatus to train troops for Korea.

He began his career working for Delta Exploration in Jackson, and then left for one year to coach high school football in Richton, Mississippi, where he met and married his wife Nell. After returning to Delta Exploration, they traveled the world and lived in among other places, Istanbul, Turkey and Tierra Del Fuego, Chile before returning to Houston in 1968.

Mr. Weems started Seis Pros Inc. with his partners in 1978 and operated 19 seismic crews within the continental United States. After the sale of Seis Pros, he and his family owned and operated Weems Geophysical Inc. for thirty years.

He is survived by his daughter Mary Beth Slater, and husband David, his son Karl Weems, and wife Gwen, grandson Jason Weems and wife Hailey, grandson Josh Weems and wife Amy, granddaughter Margaret Johnson and husband Cory and grandson Peyton Belchic. He also leaves five great grandchildren, Eli, CJ and Jeremiah Weems and Noah and Quinn Weems and his niece Cathy Crosby.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at Pines Presbyterian Church, 12751 Kimberley Lane, Houston, Texas on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carr Church, 11137 Hwy 501, Forest, Ms. 39074 or to Millsaps College, Geology Department, 1701 N. State Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39210. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019