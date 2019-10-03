|
|
Wade Bush
1958-2019
God called another fine man home. Survived by a very loving family and many, many friends. He lived his whole life actively involved in sports, was a big surfer up and down the Texas coast and traveled to several countries to find more waves. Wade was a 1977 graduate of Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas. He was a member of the "I surfed Meacoms Pier" during Hurricane Dennis, summer of 2005.
Survived by his mother, Carol Marsh Bush Summers , stepdad Wayne Summers, three brothers Mark, Robbie, and James Bush, sister in law Angela Saenz Bush, six nieces and nephews Josh, Carolan (LaCroix) Bush, Mark H., Brooke , Cade and Cody Bush. Aunts Gail Marsh Madsen, Judy Lattier, Joan Bush Greiner (Gaskill), Mary Grounds Bush (Becvar). Uncles Roger Madsen, Ed Lattier. Cousins Aaron, Karen (Walker), Scott and David Madsen. Susan, Mike, Nita and Matt Bush. Cliff, Laura and Steve Lattier. Steve and Wendy Greiner. A large group of friends from school, The Golden Triangle and points west.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Gerald Bush, cousin Greg Bush, uncle Al Bush, and both sets of grandparents.
Wade's ashes will be scattered at sea, with a memorial service to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019