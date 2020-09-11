1/1
Wade Irvin II
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade Hampton Irvin II
1939-2020
Wade Hampton Irvin II, 80, passed away at his home on August 24, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1939 in Houston, Tx to parents, Wade Jefferson Irvin and Angie (Gardner) Irvin.
Wade was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He loved to fish and hunt his entire life and owned a charter fishing boat and served as its captain in his later years. He was always a hard worker starting with washing cars at his dad's car lot when he was a kid. He stayed in the automobile business for the next 45 years and through hard work and determination he became a successful businessman. After he retired, he moved to Washington State and spent the last years of his life enjoying still more fishing and hunting.
Wade is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cheryl Kay and son Wade "Jeff" Irvin.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, son, Michael Irvin (Lori); son, Dylan Irvin ; daughters Michelle Gimbert(Louis), Summer Aduddell, Tamsen Skellenger and Theresa Gill; brothers Don Irvin(Lynn) and Henry Irvin. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 11am, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved