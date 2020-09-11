Wade Hampton Irvin II1939-2020Wade Hampton Irvin II, 80, passed away at his home on August 24, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1939 in Houston, Tx to parents, Wade Jefferson Irvin and Angie (Gardner) Irvin.Wade was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He loved to fish and hunt his entire life and owned a charter fishing boat and served as its captain in his later years. He was always a hard worker starting with washing cars at his dad's car lot when he was a kid. He stayed in the automobile business for the next 45 years and through hard work and determination he became a successful businessman. After he retired, he moved to Washington State and spent the last years of his life enjoying still more fishing and hunting.Wade is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cheryl Kay and son Wade "Jeff" Irvin.He is survived by his wife, Sandra, son, Michael Irvin (Lori); son, Dylan Irvin ; daughters Michelle Gimbert(Louis), Summer Aduddell, Tamsen Skellenger and Theresa Gill; brothers Don Irvin(Lynn) and Henry Irvin. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Along with many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.A graveside ceremony will be held at 11am, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.