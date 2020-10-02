1/1
Wai Lim Sr.
1929 - 2020
Wai William Lim, Sr.
1929-2020
Wai William Lim, Sr., age 90, passed away on September 21, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1929 in Toisan, China to Wing Chong Lim and Gim Dong Chan. William is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary, and his sister, Shui Fong Lam. He is survived by his children Angie, Allison, Wai, their spouses and six grandchildren. He is the uncle to many nephews and nieces and a grand uncle to many grandnephews and nieces. He grew up during the time of war in China, traveling at different times from Toisan to Guangzhou and Hong Kong. He attended high school in Hong Kong. After traveling through Canada and Venezuela, William joined his parents in Houston and attended the University of Houston. William helped run the family store and later worked in insurance. Eventually, he would open and manage three different restaurants: Lim's Restaurant, South China, and New South China. William enjoyed life and sharing life with others through bowling, eating a good meal, and being with family and friends. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him and his love of life. Services for family only will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079, on Saturday, October 3. Viewing will be at 9:30am followed by a Graveside Memorial Service at 10:30am. Friends are invited to join the 10:30am Central time Memorial Service at https://www.facebook.com/MemorialOaks/.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
09:30 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
OCT
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Via https://www.facebook.com/MemorialOaks/
