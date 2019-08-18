|
|
Waldo Miguel
Martinez, MD
1930-2019
Dr. Waldo Miguel Martinez, 89, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Houston. A visitation is planned for Friday, September 6, 2019 from six until eight thirty in the evening at the Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria Area, 7611 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at seven thirty. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning at The Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070. See www.woodlawnfh.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019