Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria Area
7611 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria Area
7611 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Prince of Peace Catholic Church
19222 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX
Waldo Martinez M.D.


1930 - 2019
Waldo Martinez M.D. Obituary
Waldo Miguel
Martinez, MD
1930-2019
Dr. Waldo Miguel Martinez, 89, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Houston. A visitation is planned for Friday, September 6, 2019 from six until eight thirty in the evening at the Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria Area, 7611 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at seven thirty. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning at The Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070. See www.woodlawnfh.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
