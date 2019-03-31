Home

James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
3131 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
3131 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Wallace Curry Obituary
Wallace Curry
1933-2019
Wallace (Wally) D Curry 1933-2019 passed away March 25, 2019 from Parkinson's in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family. He was born on September 30, 1933, in Beaumont, Texas, to Ouida and Jack Curry.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, 77059 with a brief visitation beginning at 10:30 AM.
www.crowderfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
