Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
920 Booker T. Washington Ave
Port Arthur, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
920 Booker T. Washington Ave
Port Arthur, TX
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
920 Booker T. Washington Ave
Port Arthur, TX
Wallace Granger Obituary
Wallace J. Granger
1936-2019
'He had the heart that cared completely. He had the smile that brought so much pleasure. He had the love that brought joy beyond measure.'
Mr. Wallace peacefully entered into Eternal rest, April 12, 2019 in Houston, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 22nd, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 24th. He will lie in state from 9:00 AM - 10:50 AM. The rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77640.
In God's care he leaves his ex-wife, whom he often described as his best friend, Shirley Hicks Granger; a devoted daughter, Crystal Yvette Granger; a devoted grandchild, Chimere Sonnier Davis (Tyrone); a loving sister, Thelma Granger; a loving brother, Arthur Granger Jr. (Sylvia); a loving brother-in-law, Felton Harris and many other dear relatives and friends.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Gabriel Funeral Home, 2500 Proctor St, Port Arthur, TX 77640, (409) 983-6661.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
