Wallace Virgil "Wally" Sisk

1941-2020

Wallace Virgil "Wally" Sisk passed away on June 30, 2020. Wally was born in Houston, Texas on December 30, 1941, to Wallace Virgil Sisk and Stella Bergeron Sisk.

Wally graduated from Milby High School, where he had served as President of Quill and Scroll, President of Ragnots, AY Carnival King, Most Popular Senior, and yearbook Ad Manager. His ability to make people laugh, his smile and quick wit endeared him to everyone.

Wally earned a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Houston where he was a member of Alpha Delta Sigma Advertising Fraternity. He married Mitzi Hurst in 1963 and moved to Beaumont, where he started his advertising career. In 1988, he opened his own advertising agency in Corpus Christi, consistently winning awards for high quality work. He demonstrated passion in all his endeavors, and his service to his community garnered him the prestigious Jefferson Award, given to "ordinary people who do extraordinary things without expectation of recognition." After moving back to Houston, Wally became a journalism teacher at his beloved Milby High School, retiring in 2014.

Wally was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church, serving as outreach leader for the Live at Five bible study class. He used his talent as a writer to send letters of encouragement to those in need of inspiration.

Wally loved '50's music, singing, playing guitar, and putting on a show. When Wally crossed the river and walked through heaven's gates, Heaven became even brighter. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by Mitzi, his wife of 57 years, his three children: Lauri Sisk, Steve Sisk (Phaleen), and Meaghan Isensee (Jesse); grandchildren: Kirsten, Hannah, and William Hartsoch: Scarlett and Noel Sisk; Heidi Isensee; sister Cordelia White; nephew Ray Gordy (Michelle).

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 9 at 2:00 pm in the Second Baptist Church Sanctuary at 6400 Woodway, Houston, TX 77057. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, Texas 77423.



