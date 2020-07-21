1/1
Wallace White
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Wallace Watson White, Jr.
1944-2020
We are saddened to announce the passing of Wallace Watson White, Jr. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Wally was born to Wallace Watson and Virginia White in Denver, Colorado, but lived most of his younger years in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Highland Park High School, obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University, and graduated from South Texas College of Law. Wally and Jo were high school sweethearts, and they married after graduating from TCU in 1966. They lived most of their married life in Houston, Texas where they raised three boys: Wallace Watson, III (Trey), Christopher Joseph, and William Randolph.
Wally served as General Counsel for Baker Hughes and Axzo Nobel. He loved his work and was a member of the Texas Bar Association for 50 years. Wally was passionate about cooking and was known for his famous gumbo. He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts and Troop 642, where he helped his 3 sons achieve the Eagle Scout Rank. Wally and Jo enjoyed traveling and being with family and friends. They were blessed to see many interesting and beautiful places, many with the Chapelwood UMC Chancel Choir. He loved his family and will be missed.
Wally was predeceased by his parents, his sister Bessie Weed, his sister Sallie Gough and brother-in-law Byron Gough. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jo Woods White, his sons: Trey, Christopher and William, his daughter-in-laws Jillian and Candie, his brother-in-law Earl D. Weed, Jr., his nieces: Ginny Gough, Betsy Dijulio and nephews: Earl D. Weed, III, Bruce Weed and Dan Weed.
There will be a private, family service at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Gifts in Wally's memory may be made to the Chapelwood Foundation, 11140 Greenbay St., Houston, Texas 77024. www.chapelwood.org



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Hazel & Carleton Cole
Friend
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
I was fortunate to have known Wally since our days together in Boy Scout Troop 81 as well as high school classmates. He was very intelligent, quick witted and had a wonderful sense of humor. His family will surely miss him as will his many friends.
William Elliott
Friend
