1/1
Walt LaVergne
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walt LaVergne
1958-2020
On Friday October 23rd, 2020, Walt LaVergne, loving son and brother, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Walt was born on November 13th, 1958 in Lake Charles, LA to Lionel Lavergne and Sally Beymer. Walt spent most of his life in Houston Texas. He worked for the Houston Chronicle and lived in the Galleria area. Walt had a passion for trivia, reading and could write a jingle better than most. He loved food and family gatherings. He was a kind, loving and passionate person. He enjoyed his immediate family and looked forward to family events. He loved and served God.
Walt was preceded in death by his father Lionel LaVergne and stepbrother Andy Beymer.
Walt is survived by his mother Sally, stepfather Bud Beymer. Siblings Dwight, Lesa and her husband Mike, Todd and his wife Donna and stepbrother Richard and his wife Andrea. Nieces and nephews Brenda, Allen, Christopher, DJ, Rebecca, Joshua, Seth, Caleb, Janie and William. Great nieces and nephews Haley, Dylan, Gage, Myles and Arya.
The family will have a private service to honor the life of Walt.
He will be deeply missed, and we look forward to the day we can see him again in Gods Kingdom. Until that day may he Rest in Peace!
We love you Walt!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceful Memorial Chapel
3160 Brownie Campbell Rd.
Houston, TX 77038
(678) 603-1666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graceful Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Trieglaff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved