Walt LaVergne

1958-2020

On Friday October 23rd, 2020, Walt LaVergne, loving son and brother, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Walt was born on November 13th, 1958 in Lake Charles, LA to Lionel Lavergne and Sally Beymer. Walt spent most of his life in Houston Texas. He worked for the Houston Chronicle and lived in the Galleria area. Walt had a passion for trivia, reading and could write a jingle better than most. He loved food and family gatherings. He was a kind, loving and passionate person. He enjoyed his immediate family and looked forward to family events. He loved and served God.

Walt was preceded in death by his father Lionel LaVergne and stepbrother Andy Beymer.

Walt is survived by his mother Sally, stepfather Bud Beymer. Siblings Dwight, Lesa and her husband Mike, Todd and his wife Donna and stepbrother Richard and his wife Andrea. Nieces and nephews Brenda, Allen, Christopher, DJ, Rebecca, Joshua, Seth, Caleb, Janie and William. Great nieces and nephews Haley, Dylan, Gage, Myles and Arya.

The family will have a private service to honor the life of Walt.

He will be deeply missed, and we look forward to the day we can see him again in Gods Kingdom. Until that day may he Rest in Peace!

We love you Walt!



