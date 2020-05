Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Timothy "Tim" Clark

1955-2020

Born May 19th 1955 in Houston, Texas, passed away May 26th 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. Survived by his sister Nora Clark of Kerrville, and his son Sam Clark of Dallas.



