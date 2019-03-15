Walter "Craig" Heath

1930-2019

Walter Craig Heath, age 88, passed away at his home in Houston, TX on Saturday March 9, 2019. He was born in Houston TX to Walter Edward and Euneva Heath. He was a Baylor Graduate of the class of 1953. After serving in the Navy as a Naval officer for a time, he joined the family business, Walter E Heath Insurance, as co-owner with his father.

In 1968 he dedicated his life to Jehovah and lived the remainder of his life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He is proceeded in death by his wife Gloria and son Kelly. He is survived by his daughter Lenora and her husband Ronnie Weil and granddaughters, Candice and Courtney Wright. He is also survived by his wife Sandra Heath and her family, Donna, Rik, Larry, Teffany, Blake, Shardel, and Elizabeth.

Craig was known for being a humble, kind, knowledgeable man who was loved by all his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

Special thanks to the Comfort Care Hospice for helping care for Craig. It was very much appreciated. His memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 9835 Kempwood Dr. Houston, TX 77080 at 3:00pm on Saturday March 16th. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019