Walter Doelling


Walter Doelling Obituary
Walter E. Doelling
1921-2019
A loving man of great faith passed away at home on Friday, April 26, 2019. Walter was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter Doelling and Esther Ronsick.
He was baptized and confirmed at Friedens Evangelical Church in St. Louis. After graduating from Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, he served four years in the United States Army during WWII.
Walter retired from Gulf Oil Corporation after over 30 years of employment.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Yvonne; four children, Jeanne (Tim) Van Duivendyk, Patsy Hyland, Betty Miller, and John (Karen) Doelling. He will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held and interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Walter's name to the . Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019
