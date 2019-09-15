|
|
Walter Nichols
Graham III
1926-2019
Walter Nichols Graham III, retired University of Houston architect and interior designer, died of natural causes Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Gardens of Bellaire Retirement Community in Houston, Texas.
Walter was born to Mary Maxine McCormick and Walter Nichols Graham II on March 3, 1926, in Dallas. There he attended Mount Auburn Elementary and Woodrow Wilson High School, where he participated in ROTC. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, Walter moved to Houston to pursue his career. He resided in the Upper Kirby area and, for many years, at the Parc V Condominiums in Montrose. Walter belonged to the First Christian Church in Houston, and was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). An art enthusiast, opera, and theater buff, he was avidly involved in the Houston arts scene. His love of international travel took him to many countries.
Walter is survived by his former wife Adelma Graham of Houston and an adopted daughter, Linda Rose Graham, and her mother, Rose Blatch, both of Dallas.
A Celebration of Walter's Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from two until five o'clock in the afternoon at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama St., Houston.
Gifts in memory of Walter may be given to the Houston SPCA or Houston Grand Opera.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019