Walter James Kirk1924-2020Walter James Kirk, known as James to most of his friends, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Bryan, TX. James was born in the rural community of Greenville, Texas on November 4, 1924. The family moved to the Houston, Texas area when he was young and is where he spent the majority of his life.Upon graduating from Cy-Fair High School as the valedictorian, James began his studies at Texas A&M University as a Chemical Engineering major. World War II caused a break in his college career as he was drafted and served as an Army medic transporting wounded soldiers between Europe and the United States. After the war he would complete his degree and worked for a short time as an engineer before beginning a long career in education. He taught at every level from elementary through high school during his 42 year career, earning a master's degree along the way. He retired as a high school counselor from the Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston in 1994.James was devoted to his church. He served as a teacher, treasurer, director of education, and deacon over many years. During his last weeks when his memory and ability to communicate were fading, he would always respond when anyone would sing hymns, read scripture, or listen to sermons with him.James is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 49 years, Shirley Ann Kirk. There was not a week since her passing that he did not express his desire to be with her. Together they had two sons, Evan and James Lee. Evan and his wife, Annette, gave him two grandsons, Austin and Houston. James and his wife, Joyce, added twin granddaughters to the family, Jessica and Jenna. A great-granddaughter has also recently been added to the family.Besides his sons, daughters-in-law, and beloved grandchildren, James is survived by his sister, Mary Gumm; and brother, Clyde Kirk and his wife Delores, along with many nieces and nephews and their families.Visitation with the family will begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, Waltrip Funeral Directors. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Waltrip Chapel. Interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.