Walter Kiley Jr.
1929 - 2020
Walter Hugh Kiley, Jr.
1929-2020
1-17-29 thru 11-10-2020
Walter Hugh Kiley, Jr. was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 17, 1929. His parents were Mae Helwick and Walter Kiley. He is survived by one son, Walter Kiley, III and a daughter, Thamer Kiley Favor. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Walter attended The University of Texas and graduated from The University of Houston.
He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and was active in The Rotary Club. Walter worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield where he was a Director of Sales. Once retired, he worked for Kenell Insurance Group.
He loved to exercise and spent many years on the jogging track at Memorial Park. He loved to travel to Las Vegas and visit family in New Orleans.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
