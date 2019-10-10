|
Walter Wendell Kroupa
1935-2019
Walter Wendell Kroupa, 84, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1935 in Houston, Texas to Walter Perry Kroupa and Eva Charpentier. Walter graduated from Rice University in 1957 as a mechanical engineer. He joined the Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade Officer. Walter started his work career out at Rolligan Corporation and moved on to Dow Chemical, where he retired after 27 ½ years. He served his community in several aspects including; Board of Sweeny Hospital, as President of Churches United and Caring in Crosby and the Architectual Committee in Newport. Walter enjoyed fixing things, most days he could be found in his garage. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Kroupa and Eva Charpentier and sister, Marjory Umbricht.
He is survived by the love his life of 62 years, Barbara Kroupa; daughter, Pam Kroupa; son, Buddy Kroupa and wife Kat; daughter, Kelly Ryan and husband Daryl; brother, Jesse Charpentier and wife Belinda; brother-in-law, Bill Mitchell; grandchildren, Davis Kroupa and fiancé Jeannette Pearson, Rob Kroupa and wife Misty, Christopher Kroupa and wife Ashley, Adam Kroupa and Claire Kroupa; great grandchildren, Rayna, Allie and Carter.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10am to 11am. A celebration of Walter's life will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Sterling White Funeral Home at 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, TX 77562. To share memories and offer condolences please visit www.sterlingwhite.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019