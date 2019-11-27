Home

Thomason Funeral Home
14700 Ranch Road 12 North
Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 847-2226
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Walter Lee


1933 - 2019
Walter Lee Obituary
Walter Lofton Lee
1933-2019
Walter Lofton Lee, 86, died November 25, 2019, following an incredibly wonderful life.
He leaves his wife of 31 years, Rhonda Lee, children David, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Chris, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Raymond and Lorene, brother R.C., sisters June and Ruth, daughter Laurie, nephew Ronnie, and niece Theresa.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, 3PM at Thomason Funeral Home, in Wimberley, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oak Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019
