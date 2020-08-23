1/1
Walter Madden
1939 - 2020
WALTER W. (WOODY) MADDEN
1939-2020
Walter Woodrow Madden, of Spring, Texas passed away on Monday August 17, 2020. Woody was born July 5, 1939 in Hotchkiss, Colorado, the youngest of 5 children born to Otis and Mary A. Madden. Woody graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957, the University of Denver in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and later earned an MBA from the University of Houston. Woody served in the United States Navy as an Officer on the USS Richard B. Anderson (DD-786) before starting his 34 year career with ExxonMobil.
He married LaLarnie Singleton in 1964, and they raised two daughters. LaLarnie died of cancer in 1992. Woody married Mary Anna Sullivan in 1994. In retirement, Woody and Mary Anna loved to travel, play bridge with friends, and golf.
Woody is survived by his loving wife Mary Anna of 26 years, daughter LaLarnie "Cassie"(George) Neitzey, daughter Erin Collins, and four grandchildren, Patrick (Hannah) Neitzey, Harper Neitzey, Skylar Collins and Delaney Collins, one great grandchild Nolan Alexander Ray, sister Bonnye (Ken) White, brother Philip (Jackie) Madden and many nieces and nephews.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Mary A. Madden, sister Vera and brother Otis Jr., and his first wife LaLarnie Singleton Madden.
Celebration of life services for Woody Madden for family and friends will be held in both Houston, Texas and Golden, Colorado at a later date. For the full obituary, please visit Woody's online tribute at kleinfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or any Parkinson's organization of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
Houston
August 22, 2020
Cassie, I am so sorry to learn of Woody’s death. I remember him so well. I guess I never knew he was your dad or if I did I had forgotten. He was a very nice gentleman. Praying for your family.
Mary Lee Claflin
Friend
August 21, 2020
Cassie and George, and your family: Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God give you peace and comfort as you grieve.
In Christian love,
Carolyn and Mike Milby


Carolyn Milby
Friend
August 21, 2020
Cassie and family-Our prayers of sympathy for you and your family. Woody is in the arms of Jesus!
Janet and Dan Chenoweth
Friend
August 21, 2020
Mary Anna my thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family. Woody is home with the Lord now and no longer suffering from Parkinson. I'm here for you.
Becky Neisig
