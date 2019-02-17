Services Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281) 497-2210 For more information about Walter Naughton Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Cecilia Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Walter Naughton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Naughton

Walter Dennis Naughton was born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 31st, 1922 to Rose and Walter Naughton. He grew up on Walsh Street in South St. Louis. Throughout his elementary and high school years he was active in track and field events. After high school he worked his way through Jr. College as construction laborer and nights at the St. Louis Post Office while working towards an Engineering degree.

Dad was introduced early on to the joys of the outdoors by his Uncle Vic spending many days on the water and in the fields of Southern Missouri with his Uncle and younger brother Jim, hunting and fishing. These times instilled in him a lifelong passion for the outdoors and the beauty of the natural world.

Pop was 20 years old at the outbreak of WWII. His dream was to be a pilot in the Army Airforce. Unfortunately he failed his flight physical due to color blindness. He then was accepted into the Army Airforce Officer Training Program. He shipped off to Yale University and after eight months of training, was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army Airforce. He spent the duration of the War based in Harlingen, Texas as an aerial gunnery instructor in B-24 Liberators and the B-29 Superfortress. After leaving the Service in 1946 as a 2nd Lieutenant, Dad returned to St. Louis and enrolled at Washington University graduating with a Business Degree in 1948.

Dad hit the jack pot in 1948 when he met Mary Margaret Peil. He and Mom were married on January 29th, 1949. Jim, Jack and Joan joined the union soon after. The Naughton Family was complete. Dad and Mom would share a wonderful and blessed 63 years of marriage. She remains the Love of his Life. Shortly after the honey moon Dad accepted a position with Shell Oil Company and the adventures began; crisscrossing the U.S. North to South, East to West with the young family in tow. Dad brought home the bacon and Mom kept it all running like a Swiss watch. He was the King and Mom was the power behind the throne. They were a loving and formidable team.

Dad settled the Family in Houston in 1970, continuing his career with the Shell Oil Company. He completed his career as Marketing Manager – Southeast Region and retired in 1982. After retirement he and Mom traveled and enjoyed their Family. Shortly after retiring Dad joined Serra International, a lay organization of the Catholic Church promoting religious vocations. He was active in Serra for over 30 years. Dad was a devout Catholic. Pop was also devoted to the Holy Name Passionist Retreat Center. Over the years he developed and managed successful fund raising efforts to modernize and upgrade the Retreat facilities. Pop developed lifelong friendships in both organizations. He loved his Faith and his Church. They were his guiding light.

Walter Dennis Naughton loved his God, served his Nation, loved and cherished his Family and conducted his life with honor and integrity in all things. We pray that God Our Father accept His good and faithful servant into His Heavenly Kingdom. You are a wonderful Father and shining example of a life well and fully lived. We will carry you in our hearts until we are again united with you and Mom under the Promise of Jesus Christ.

A special note of heartfelt gratitude and love to Dad's sister, Mrs. Jane Fuerst. Janie left her lifelong home of St. Louis in 2009 and relocated to Houston. For the past ten years her loving and compassionate care of Mom and Dad was a blessing to us all. Thank you Janie and God Bless You. You have earned your Wings. Also, a special thanks to the wonderful caretakers of Home Health Care Resources, Synergy Health Care and Blue Star Hospice for their wonderful contribution to Dad's welfare and comfort in his final days. You are all Angels on this earth!

Dad is survived by his loving Family and many wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr. 77024, Holy Name Passionist Retreat Center, 430 Bunker Hill Road, 77024 or a . A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on February 22nd at 10:30 AM followed by a reception. Internment will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Frwy. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries