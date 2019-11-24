Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Spears Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Spears Jr. Obituary
Walter Leon Spears, Jr.
1928-2019
Walter Leon Spears, Jr. was born April 19, 1928, in Houston, Texas, to the Reverend Walter L. Spears, Sr., and Annie Laurie Gilmer Spears. He is survived by his partner of 70 years, Eloise Webb Spears. He is also survived by two sisters: Nelma Spears Petitt of Houston, and Helen Spears Bane of Grapevine, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He attended Jeff Davis High School and Allen Military Academy. After serving in the Army Air Force, he attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College. He was also a Mason and a life-long member of Cade-Rothwell Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three sons: an infant, Walter L (Sonny) Spears, III, and David Webb Spears.
Walter was liked by everyone he met and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 am at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, the family will receive visitors at 9:00 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -