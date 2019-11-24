|
Walter Leon Spears, Jr.
1928-2019
Walter Leon Spears, Jr. was born April 19, 1928, in Houston, Texas, to the Reverend Walter L. Spears, Sr., and Annie Laurie Gilmer Spears. He is survived by his partner of 70 years, Eloise Webb Spears. He is also survived by two sisters: Nelma Spears Petitt of Houston, and Helen Spears Bane of Grapevine, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He attended Jeff Davis High School and Allen Military Academy. After serving in the Army Air Force, he attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College. He was also a Mason and a life-long member of Cade-Rothwell Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three sons: an infant, Walter L (Sonny) Spears, III, and David Webb Spears.
Walter was liked by everyone he met and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 am at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, the family will receive visitors at 9:00 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019