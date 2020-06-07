Walter T. "Tom" Boothe

1935-2020

WALTER T. (TOM)

BOOTHE

Walter T. (Tom) Boothe, 84, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at his Galveston home. He was with his devoted wife, Marianne Boothe. They lovingly celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on May 28th together with an oyster dinner and champagne.

Born in Austin, Texas, on August 2, 1935, Tom was the son of Walter and Gladys Boothe and he and his family moved to Houston when he was five years old. He and Marianne attended and graduated from Baylor University and, until a few years ago, held season tickets to all of the Baylor Bear home football games. They were both avid sports fans – whether it be Baylor football, baseball, softball, men and women's basketball.

Tom began his career in insurance but soon found that he enjoyed medical sales. He won a number of prestigious sales awards and the President's Award on more than one occasion.

As a member of the South Main Street Baptist Church in Houston since he was a child and later becoming an Associate Member of Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, his faith in God was always an important part of his life. It was proven with his serving as a devoted volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Houston for more than 15 years. Tom's Meals on Wheels clients soon joined his circle of friends. He also volunteered for many years with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For 25 years, Tom served on the Board of Directors at West Beach Grand Condominium Council of Co-Owners, Inc. and held the position as President for 20 years. He led the way after hurricanes, tropical storms, etc. always making sure the needs of his fellow owners were met and that the building was restored.

After Tom retired, he and Marianne had more time to devote to their love of travel by visiting countries and continents all over the world. Both interested in history, they loved learning about the various cultures during their over 100 cruises and excursions.

Tom will be remembered for always being so inviting – both in his smile and his generous demeanor to everyone who was fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Marianne Boothe and his nephew, Brian McGeever. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gladys Boothe, sister, Nancy Boothe and niece. Kate McGeever.

There will be no funeral service as Tom Boothe wished to donate his remains to University of Texas – McGovern Medical School in Houston.

One of Tom's last wishes was to encourage everyone to perform a good deed for others and make the world a better place.



