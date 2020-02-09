|
Walter R. Taber, Jr.
1931-2020
Walter R. Taber, Jr. died February 1, 2020 at Treemont Nursing Center in Houston. He was born May 22, 1931 to Alice Easley and Walter R. Taber Sr. in Beaumont, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Lois Young Taber, and three sons: Walter III (Chip) and wife Joan of Trinity, Texas; Thomas Young Taber of Florissant, Colorado; and Keith Easley Taber and wife Kim of Dallas; and four granddaughters: Rachelle of San Francisco, California; Nicole of Spring, Texas; Shelby of Ohio State University; and Riley of Texas State in San Marcos. Also surviving are Walter's sister Cecil and husband, Bernie Ward of Tyler Texas, and brother, Bill and wife Gail of Houston, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Walter grew up in Corpus Christi and was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. He attended Corpus Christi High School and then the Country Day School in Dallas (St. Mark's) graduating in 1949 with high honors. Walter attended Cornell University and pledged Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He served in the United States Navy from March, 1952 to November, 1954 and became Honor Man of Company 06453 in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Walter then attended the University of Texas, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He joined Clark Brothers of Houston, transferred to Olean , NY, and then to the San Francisco office. There he met Lois Young and they married in 1959 and moved to Lafayette, LA, then to New Orleans where their first son, Walter was born. They then moved to Houston, where, in 1964, Walter established Taber Engineering Co., and sons, Tom and Keith were born. Walter was a life member of the American Society of Engineers. Walter was a Junior Warden of St Martin's Church and was on the Lazarus Committee. He was also the leader of St Martin's Boy Scout Troop 354 for 14 years and was on the Leadership Committee for 21 years. He enjoyed the Texas Vaqueros Trail Rides at their camp in Hunt, Texas and often won their joke contest. The family enjoyed many ski trips in Colorado as well as travelling to Hawaii, Acapulco, and many other locales. Walter and Lois travelled the world, and spent many summers in Carmel, CA. Walter was a member of three lunch groups: The Second Wednesday Lunch Bunch, The Phi Delta Theta Alumni Group, and the Compressor Group. Family and friends remember many wonderful days at the Taber Family Ranch in Blanconia, Texas. Walter was famous for his margarita recipe and had it printed on the back of his business card. Walter will be remembered as a very kind and generous man. A memorial service to celebrate Walter's life is to be conducted at
St Martin's Church at 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056, on Friday, February 14th, at 3:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St Martin's Church, Boy Scouts of America, or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020