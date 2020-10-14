Walter WayneWhitaker1952-2020Walter Wayne Whitaker, 95 years. Born April 18, 1925 in Tipton, Ok. Died 10-09-2020. A graduate of the class of 1943 he entered the U. S. Navy as aviation cadet during W. W. II. He was discharged in 1945 and entered the School of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, graduating with Petroleum Enginiering Degree 1949. Wayne worked for Gulf Oil Corp., 37 years retiring in 1985. On November 20, 1947, Wayne married his sweetheart & love of his life, Billie Jean Norvel of Oklahoma City, Ok. for nearly 53 years until her passing on October 29, 2000. In February of 2002 through mutual friends he met May Waltman of Houston. They married in February 2003. They continued with each other's love and companionship and as a bonus blessing he had the love and acceptance of her children: daughters Susan Lonon (Steve), Sandy McManus(Jay) and son Boyd Waltman as well as her grand children: Taylor, Emily, Clair, Kate, Brooke, Allie and Jake. Wayne and May were married for 9 wonderful years until her passing on June 1, 2012. Survived by sons: Dr. Gary Wayne Whitaker, Dr. Larry Neal Whitaker and wife Debbie. Six grandchildren: Kristi Jacob, Jennifer Polkinghorn, Rebecca Whitaker, Stephanie Whitaker , Dr. Nathan Whitaker and wife Karlee, Kassandra Whitaker and great grand children: Dallas, Katelynn, Braydon, Mitchell, Daniel, Rachael, Samie, Patience, Lucas, Preston, and Canon. Wayne lived his entire adult life serving the Lord Jesus and with his precious family whom he loved very much. Wayne's past times were reading, playing golf, dominos and card games. Wayne possessed an infectious laugh and quick wit. His warmth, humor, cheerful disposition and upbeat outlook on life was a constant delight to others. He will be greatly missed by all. "A father's legacy is not riches, possessions or worldly goods of any kind; it is the way he lived, the lives he touched, the promises he kept. It is the kind of man he was"~ Author Unknown. Due to COVID concerns, the Funeral Service will be family only.