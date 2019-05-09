|
|
Wanda A. Cruess
1928-2019
Wanda Ackerman Cruess, 90, passed away May 1 in Katy, Texas, after a brief illness. Wanda lived in Houston for many years, working as a secretary. She was active in the HESS Ladies Auxiliary and En Amie clubs. She spent many evenings dancing with her beloved husband Bill at Rudi Lechner's Restaurant.
Wanda is survived by her sons Michael, Richard and David and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Cruess.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 13, at 1:00 P.M. at Oak Park Retirement Resort, 1921 S. Mason Rd., Katy, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2019