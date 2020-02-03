Home

Services
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Brookside Memorial Park
Wanda Curlee


1927 - 2020
Wanda Curlee Obituary
Wanda Lee Curlee
1927-2020
Wanda Lee (Williams) Curlee went peacefully to the Lord on January 31, 2020.
Wanda is preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur James Curlee, Jr; parents, Ezekiel Williams and Nancy Jane (Grissom) Williams; brothers, Eston Williams and Willard Williams; and sister, Elyse Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Northup and husband, Russell of San Jose, CA.; son, Danny Curlee and wife Diana (Saunders) of Cypress, grandchildren, Terri Rutledge and husband Scott of Frisco, TX; Jason Curlee and wife Rhea(Hubbard) of Maine Ville, OH; Melanie (Northup) Muraco and Husband, Robert of Gilroy, CA.; great-grandchildren Eston Curlee; Estella Curlee; Mason Rutledge; Gunner Muraco and Korbin Muraco. Wanda is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 starting at 6 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway Houston, TX 77039. A chapel service will take place Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11 AM with burial to follow at Brookside Memorial Park.
Donations in Wanda's memory may be made to Hospice Plus.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
