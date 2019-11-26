|
Wanda Doris Holland Hale
1925-2019
Wanda Doris Holland Hale was born November 5, 1925 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Roy D. and Maggie C. Holland. She departed this life for the next on November 23, 2019 in Huntsville. She was 94 years of age.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rick and Janis White of Huntsville; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Stella Hale of Katy; son Philip Hale of Huntsville; grandson John W. White of Huntsville; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Katie and John Stanfield; great-grandchildren John Edward and Emma Stanfield; sister and brother-in-law Ann and David Malone; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Hale and daughter Alana G. Hale.
During the many years she lived in the Aldine/Humble area, she was very involved in the life of the Deerbrook Church of Christ. A minister's wife for many years, she taught Sunday school and Deerbrook church's mother's-day-out "Thursday School" program. She loved young children and had a soft spot for those who were vulnerable. During later years, she and her husband established AccuType Printing Co., and served the Aldine/Humble area through that business, with Mrs. Hale serving as the financial manager of AccuType.
The family would like to express its appreciation for the loving care she received at MRC Creekside Skilled Nursing Facility in Huntsville and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their compassionate service to her and her family.
The family will receive visitors at Brookside Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 27 beginning at 9:30 a.m., with services at 11:00 and interment at 12:00.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019