Wanda J. Harris
1963 - 2020
Wanda Harris, 57, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020. Born in Houston, Texas, she left home at the age of 16, taking a job as a runway model in New York City. Following the birth of her children several years later, Wanda served in the Harris County Clerk's Office in the criminal courts where she gained many lifelong friends. Most of Wanda's professional career was dedicated to working as a labor organizer in Texas school districts, fighting to improve the lives of teachers and school support staff. She was a passionate advocate for the labor movement and a true Yellow Dog Democrat. Wanda's fun-loving soul was complemented by her sharp wit and charismatic charm. She was a standout Prince and Barry Manilow fan, a contradiction she celebrated. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Geneva and Devin Nixon. A special farewell from Wanda's 'chosen family' who will never forget her contagious laugh and loving heart. Condolences should be sent to www.AllenDave.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
