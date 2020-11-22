Wanda Mueller
1930-2020
March 2, 1930 –
November 20, 2020
Graveside services for Wanda Mueller, 90, of Missouri City, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Giddings City Cemetery in Giddings.
Wanda was born on March 2, 1930 in Howard County, Arkansas. She married Myron Mueller on June 4, 1954 and lived the reminder of her life primarily in the Houston, Texas area. Wanda enjoyed participating in church activities and volunteering for school events for her two sons. She treasured spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling and fishing with Myron.
Wanda is survived by her two sons, Michael & Anne Mueller of Houston and Mark & Leslie Mueller of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Amanda & Jason Hale of Katy, TX, Michael & Katie Mueller of Houston, TX, Barbi & Ken Cullen of Aurora, MO, Jordan Mueller of Liberty, SC, Sarah Mueller of West Union, SC. Wanda is also survived by five great grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Hailey, Brian & Everleigh.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to both Elderly Care of Texas and Seasons Hospice for their wonderful assistance and support. Their help has been greatly appreciated.
