Wanda Jean Roden
1936-2019
Wanda Jean Roden passed away on August 23, 2019. A celebration of Wanda's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Rev. Edward Sumrall officiating. Burial will follow at Brandon Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Wanda was born on July 24th, 1936 to Bess and Milton Wright. She was raised on a small homestead just outside of Whites, Texas and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Mac Roden of Bynum, TX on August 30, 1956. As they started their family, Ken and Wanda moved around the country following Ken's jobs, making stops in Fort Worth, Abilene, Seattle, South Dakota, Montana, and Missouri. Ken and Wanda settled in the Houston area in 1965. Wanda was committed to her husband, children, and grandchildren (who knew her as Gigi). Wanda was an excellent cook and enjoyed making a home for her family. As the kids grew older, Wanda worked as a bookkeeper for the McCarver Real Estate group. Wanda was a passionate Houston Astros fan and also supported the Texas Longhorns, in spite of all four of her children graduating from Texas A&M. Wanda was a one of a kind personality. She loved to cook and shop for shoes. Wanda had given her life to Jesus Christ and her family takes comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior.
Wanda is survived by her son, Gary Roden and wife, Lisa; daughter, Lisa Peraza and husband, Oscar; son, Douglas Roden and wife, Jennifer; sister, Sammie Krizan; daughter-in-law, Barbara Roden; twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Roden; son, Gregory Roden; parents, Bess and Milton Wright; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruby and Hugh Roden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please designate the Wanda and Ken Roden Scholarship Fund. This fund was established by Wanda's son, Gregg, to honor his parents and assist young engineers in paying for college.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019