|
|
Wanda J. Shadle
1932-2019
Wanda J. Shadle, 87, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2019. Wanda was born on April 26, 1932 in Canyon TX. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Service time at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of First Baptist Church. 7401 Katy Frwy. Houston, TX 77024. A reception will follow with the Graveside Service at 3:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077. Please visit www.distinctivelife.com for additional information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019