First Baptist Church
7401 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of First Baptist Church
7401 Katy Frwy
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of First Baptist Church
7401 Katy Frwy.
Houston,, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Park
Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
Wanda Shadle


1932 - 2019
Wanda Shadle Obituary
Wanda J. Shadle
1932-2019
Wanda J. Shadle, 87, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2019. Wanda was born on April 26, 1932 in Canyon TX. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Service time at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of First Baptist Church. 7401 Katy Frwy. Houston, TX 77024. A reception will follow with the Graveside Service at 3:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077. Please visit www.distinctivelife.com for additional information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.