Lockwood Funeral Home
9402 Lockwood Drive
Houston, TX 77016
(713) 633-1421
For more information about
Wanda Smith
Wanda Smith


1955 - 2019
Wanda Smith Obituary
Wanda Vanette Smith
1955-2019
, 63 passed away September 27, 2019. Wake service will be Friday, September 4, 2019 from 6:00pm- 9:00pm, at Lockwood Funeral Home, 9402 Lockwood Dr. Houston TX, 77016. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 5, 2019, starting at 12:00noon at New Hope Baptist Church, 15976 US Hwy 69 South, Alto, TX, 75925. Interment, New Hope Community Cemetery. Pastor Lionel Whitaker, officiating. For more service information, to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit our websitewww.Lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
