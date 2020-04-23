|
Wanda Semora Vaughan
1933-2020
Wanda Semora Vaughan was called to the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas to Everett Louis and Jessie Scott Semora.
She was raised in Houston, Texas with her brothers Lloyd Lorrain and Carthal Eugene Semora. Wanda married John Wesley (JW) Vaughan in 1969 and will be buried beside JW's burial place. She is survived by sons Rick and Bob Wilcoxon, and Gregory Vaughan, brother Lloyd Semora, and neice Robin Semora Brown. Wanda died peacefully from complications due to the Covid-19 virus. Graveside visits will be available after Friday, April 24 at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery. Condolences will be received by her son, Bob Wilcoxon, at 125 10th Ave, Bluffton, SC 29910.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020