Ward F. Beebe
1939-2019
Ward Franklin Beebe car enthusiast, golfer, CPA, friend, husband, father and PeePaw passed away at age 80 on July 7. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey on February 16, 1939, Ward was a proud graduate of St John's School and Southern Methodist University. He was a successful CPA and for the past 19 years enjoyed retirement with his wife of 46 years, Barbara, in Lakeway, Texas. A private burial will be held in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rawson Saunders School for Dyslexics at http://www.rawsonsaunders.org/beebefund
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019