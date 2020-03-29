|
|
Ward Franklin Rosen
1924-2020
On March 25, 2020, Ward Franklin Rosen, age 96, went home to be with Jesus. Mr. Rosen lived a life full of honor and love of God, family, and country. He is survived by four children, Lynn Rosen Harris of Houston, TX, Gayle Rosen Wright of Crosby, TX, Diane Rosen Ellis of Raleigh, NC, and Ward Rosen, Jr. (JR) of Spring, TX, ten grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Rosen was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Dr. Harry Robert Rosen and Edith Snyder Rosen. He earned his Eagle Scout badge at the age of 14. He was a Naval fighter pilot during WWII. He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he was president of Sigma Nu fraternity, a cheerleader, a member of several honor societies, and an active member of the student senate.
After graduation, Mr. Rosen worked for 25 years as a chemical engineer in the oil and gas industry and then opened his own consulting firm, Petroleum Learning Programs Ltd. in Spring, TX. He holds patents on oil and gas-process systems, wrote 24 training manuals from which he taught, and published several articles in oil industry journals.
He was predeceased by Marjorie Geisendorff Rosen, their daughter, Carol Rosen, and Linda Kaye Westmoreland Rosen.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the University of Arkansas or the .
Memorial services are postponed until a later date, which is yet to be determined.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020