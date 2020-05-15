Ward Stanberry
1924-2020
Ward Allen Stanberry, 95, longtime resident and former Mayor of Katy, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
For service details, a full obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.