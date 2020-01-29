Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Wardell Stebner


1934 - 2020
Wardell Stebner Obituary
Wardell Alden Stebner
1934-2020
Wardell Alden Stebner, age 85, passed away on Monday, the 27th of January 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend - simply, "they don't make 'em like that anymore" kind of a man.
Wardell was born on the 10th of March 1934, in Burton, Texas, to Meta and Augusta Stebner. He attended Jeff Davis High School, served the US Army Forces, and was a Life Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo giving 28 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Joy of 25 years; his children, Susan and Tim Myers, Tanda and Carl Stone, Rory Stebner, Kim and Bill Cornwell, Jon and Dana Williams and Sally Caffey; grandchildren, Cody and LeeAnne Myers, Colton Stone, Skyler Stone, Amanda and Andy Crouch, Victoria Williams, and Sam Caffey; great grandchildren, Kylie Myers, Lacey Myers, Cannon Myers, and Owen Crouch.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at The Forum at Memorial Woods and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.
A celebration of Wardell's life will take place at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 31st of January, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment service at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 20070, Houston, TX 77225; or the , 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77054.
Please visit Mr. Stebner's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
