Warren Edwin

Kimbrell

1929-2020

Warren Edwin Kimbrell died Sunday morning August 2 after a brief illness. He was born in Montgomery LA on June 6, 1929, the son and fifth child of Kieffer C. Kimbrell and Daisy Johnson Kimbrell . A resident of the Houston area since 1975, and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston and the Adelphi Sunday School Class, Mr. Kimbrell is survived by his loving wife Mary Markham Kimbrell of Spring TX; cherished son and daughter: Raymond James Kimbrell (Teresa) (Arkansas) and Alisa Danette Kimbrell Bickham (Ken) (Kentucky), three grandsons Ryan Everette Kimbrell (Kate), Thomas and Joseph Bickham, and one granddaughter Lydia, plus several beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. A private service was held. For those so inclined Mr. Kimbrell suggests m em oria ls to the Adelphi Sunday School Class,c/o 1712 Wilson St., Houston 77019. "And if the corpse of anyone I love, or if my own corpse, be duly rendered to powder and pour'd in the sea, I shall be satisfied, or if it be distributed to the winds I shall be satisfied."

leaves of Grass 1871 Walt Whitman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store