Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Tigner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Tigner


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Tigner Obituary
Warren Flint Tigner
1942-2019
Warren Flint Tigner, 77, passed away unexpectedly in Rosharon, TX. He was born February 15, 1942. Mr. Tigner graduated from Lamar High School in 1960 and was a lifelong resident of Houston and Rosharon TX. His daughter, Deborah Tigner Russell and her husband, Robert, two granddaughters, Ashley and Haley Russell, and a great-granddaughter, Audri, survive him. He is also survived by his nephew Dee O'Dell that he loved like a brother and his wife Melissa, nieces, Cindy Sterling and her husband, Scott Hymes, Ronda Sterling and nephew, John Cuvillier. Waiting for him were his parents, Sam and Mildred Tigner and sisters, Virginia and Carolyn. Graveside services will be at 10am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now