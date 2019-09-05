|
|
Warren Flint Tigner
1942-2019
Warren Flint Tigner, 77, passed away unexpectedly in Rosharon, TX. He was born February 15, 1942. Mr. Tigner graduated from Lamar High School in 1960 and was a lifelong resident of Houston and Rosharon TX. His daughter, Deborah Tigner Russell and her husband, Robert, two granddaughters, Ashley and Haley Russell, and a great-granddaughter, Audri, survive him. He is also survived by his nephew Dee O'Dell that he loved like a brother and his wife Melissa, nieces, Cindy Sterling and her husband, Scott Hymes, Ronda Sterling and nephew, John Cuvillier. Waiting for him were his parents, Sam and Mildred Tigner and sisters, Virginia and Carolyn. Graveside services will be at 10am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019