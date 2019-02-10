|
|
Wayne Hollis Jamison
1925-2019
Wayne Hollis Jamison was born October 12, 1925 to Tobe Hollis Jamison and Bertha Strahan Jamison and entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Lois Langston Jamison; son Herbert Wayne Jamison and wife Lynn; grandson Matthew Jamison; brother Larry Jamison and wife Barbara; sister Bettie Lovell; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 5pm-8pm, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
A Funeral service will begin at 11am in the Chapel of Angels of Forest Park, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, followed by interment in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019