Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Angels of Forest Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Jamison


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Jamison Obituary
Wayne Hollis Jamison
1925-2019
Wayne Hollis Jamison was born October 12, 1925 to Tobe Hollis Jamison and Bertha Strahan Jamison and entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Lois Langston Jamison; son Herbert Wayne Jamison and wife Lynn; grandson Matthew Jamison; brother Larry Jamison and wife Barbara; sister Bettie Lovell; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 5pm-8pm, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
A Funeral service will begin at 11am in the Chapel of Angels of Forest Park, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, followed by interment in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.