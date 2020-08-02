1/1
Wayne Lesher
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Maurice Lesher
1946-2020
A native-born Houstonian, Wayne died suddenly on July 30, 2020. He was born September 21, 1946 to Godwin and Ruth Lesher, both deceased. He is survived by his brother, Lannie Charles Lesher, and Lannie's wife, Gaelyn; and his nephew, Kirby Lesher, and his niece, Joanna Lesher Phillips.
Wayne attended Jesse H. Jones Senior High School and the University of Houston. He earned a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and maintained a private practice for many years. Wayne had many close friends and business associates.
A graveside service for family and friends is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 1 PM at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, www.forestparklawndale.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park Lawndale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Robert Scott
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved