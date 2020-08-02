Wayne Maurice Lesher
1946-2020
A native-born Houstonian, Wayne died suddenly on July 30, 2020. He was born September 21, 1946 to Godwin and Ruth Lesher, both deceased. He is survived by his brother, Lannie Charles Lesher, and Lannie's wife, Gaelyn; and his nephew, Kirby Lesher, and his niece, Joanna Lesher Phillips.
Wayne attended Jesse H. Jones Senior High School and the University of Houston. He earned a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and maintained a private practice for many years. Wayne had many close friends and business associates.
A graveside service for family and friends is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 1 PM at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston