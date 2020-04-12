|
WAYNE M. STEVENS
1928-2020
Wayne Manning Stevens passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Detroit Michigan on February 22, 1928. He followed his Father's footsteps and attended Texas A&M, graduating in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Immediately upon college graduation he was commissioned into the US Army Corps of Engineers as a 2nd Lieutenant and shipped off to the Korean war.
After returning from Korea, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Elisabeth Kyle in 1955. In 1960 he earned his Masters in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. Wayne fulfilled two tours of duty in South Vietnam during the 1960s, before eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in Austin Texas after servicing his country for 25 years.
Upon retirement from the US Army, he relocated with his family to Missouri City Texas, to begin his civilian career as a Civil Engineer and Project Manager. He spent the next 37 years doing Civil Engineering and Project Management in Houston for Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, and then as an independent contractor with Nathelyne A. Kennedy & Associates.
In life he was athletic, taking up both Tennis and Golf, including two lifetime holes in one. Wayne had a dry but witty sense of humor, a deep sense of duty and integrity, and was dedicated to his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary E. Stevens, his two sons Bryan R. Stevens and Wayne M. Stevens; along with two grandchildren Katelyn and Kyle Stevens. The "Colonel" will be greatly missed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020