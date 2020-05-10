Wendel Johnson
1958 - 2020
Celebration of Life and in
Loving Memory of
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."
II Timothy 4:7-8
Wendel Leroy Johnson, a loving and doting father and son, departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was the only son born to the union of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie and Elneita Douglas Johnson, an educator, on February 13, 1958 at Schumpert Memorial Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Wendel confessed Christ at an early age with New Boggy Baptist Church in Waskom, Texas. He graduated from Huntington High School (1976) in Shreveport, Louisiana as well as attending Louisiana Tech University. In 1983, he moved to Houston, Texas and joined the Windsor Village Methodist Church family, he later united with Kainos Community Church and before his passing he was a member of Lakewood Church. In November, 2019, Wendel retired from KPRC NBC-affiliate Channel 2 news in Houston, TX after nearly 35 years of dedicated service as a photojournalist and editor.
He leaves to cherish his joyful and funny memories: mother of his children and former wife, Abegail Renee' Dixon Johnson of Shreveport, LA; son, Cory Johnson of Cypress, Texas (Candice Johnson); daughter Jawaun Downs of Monroe, LA (Shanderic Downs); six grandchildren, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Mason Johnson, London Downs, Lauren Downs and Trinady Downs; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services for Wendel L. Johnson will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Shirley(Roquemore) Thompson
Family
