Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
For more information about
Wendy Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy E. Williams


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy E. Williams Obituary
Wendy E. Williams
1964-2019
Wendy Elizabeth Williams of Houston, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was a devoted daughter who will be remembered for her fun sense of humor, her love of music and her talent for decorating. Wendy graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and Cypress Creek High School, and was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Wendy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Williams. She will be dearly missed by her father, David Williams, and her siblings Jeff Williams (Amy) and Penny Michelle Jakle (Jonathan). A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -