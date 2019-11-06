|
|
Wendy E. Williams
1964-2019
Wendy Elizabeth Williams of Houston, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was a devoted daughter who will be remembered for her fun sense of humor, her love of music and her talent for decorating. Wendy graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and Cypress Creek High School, and was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Wendy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Williams. She will be dearly missed by her father, David Williams, and her siblings Jeff Williams (Amy) and Penny Michelle Jakle (Jonathan). A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Drive in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019