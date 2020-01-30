|
|
Wendy Lynn Havran
1955-2020
Wendy Lynn Havran, 64, died on January 20, 2020 in La Jolla, California. She was born in Houston, Texas on September 1, 1955 to George and Laverne Havran, the eldest of three daughters. Wendy was a distinguished scientist, gifted teacher, and a loving daughter, sister and aunt.
She graduated from Milby High School in 1973 with highest honors. Wendy attended Duke University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology, and discovered her love of immunology. She went on to complete a PhD in immunology at the University of Chicago in 1986. After obtaining her PhD, she completed postdoctoral studies at the University of California at Berkeley, where her mentor was Dr. Jim Allison.
In 1991, Wendy was awarded the prestigious Lucille P. Markey biomedical grant, and joined the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. She became a full professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology, and served as associate dean of the graduate school. Wendy was best known for being an enthusiastic mentor to the graduate students and fellows that trained in her lab. In 2018 Wendy was named Outstanding Mentor by the Society of Fellows. Among many other achievements, she was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Medicine by the University of Copenhagen.
Wendy is preceded in death by her mother, Myra Laverne Havran in 2012. She is survived by her father, George Havran, and two sisters: Lisa McKissick and her husband John McKissick, sister Laurie Nelson and her husband Mark Nelson. She is also survived by five nephews and nieces: Mara, Alisa, and Philip Nelson and Matthew and Galina McKissick.
Visitation is Friday, January 31 from 5 – 8 PM, and funeral services are Saturday February 1 at 2 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Wendy's name to Camp Peniel: 397 Peniel Path, Marble Fall, TX 78654.
A graduate student fellowship will be established at Scripps Research to honor Wendy's contribution to science and mentorship. Contributions should be sent to the Professor Wendy Havran Scholarship, c/o Jennifer Crosby, The Scripps Research Institute, 10550 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, CA 920137, with checks made payable to The Scripps Research Institute.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020