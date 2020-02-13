Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 412-3000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Martin


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Martin Obituary
Wendy Lynn Martin
1956-2020
Wendy Lynn Martin, 63, a long time resident of Houston, TX passed away on February 6, 2020 in Houston, TX. Wendy was born on October 26, 1956 in Norfolk, VA to Wendyll and Myrtle Walker.
Wendy is preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind her daughter, Bethany Foster; son, Dusty Martin, wife Stephanie; lifelong friend, Hollis Price, Jr.; grandkids: Chloe Hunter, Avery Foster, Jaiden Martin, Keiran Martin and Eva Bialobos; sisters: Carla Walker and Susan Cobos; brother O'Neil Walker.
Wendy had a very generous soul. She was always better at giving than receiving. She would give anyone anything. She was a huge lover of animals. She was a mother to more than just her kids. She cared for and took care of anyone her kids brought home. Most kids bought home stray animals but hers brought home teenagers and she loved each of them dearly. She also cherished her best friend Hollis- whom she couldn't have possibly lived without.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -