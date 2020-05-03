Wesley Blake McCully
1981-2020
Wesley "Wes" Blake McCully, of Houston passed away suddenly last week. Wes was born in Royal Oak, Michigan to Ronald and Sandra McCully. He is preceded in death by grandparents James A. McCully and Stanley and Marcelaine Major, as well as uncle Gerald Major. He is survived by parents Ronald and Sandra McCully of Houston, grandmother Marion Van Zantwick, siblings Heather, Ryan and Brett McCully, as well as dear friend April Andrade. He leaves behind aunts Jean Ferguson, Deborah Stavis and Nancy Major and uncles Dennis, James and Patrick McCully, and Thomas, Patrick and James Major, as well as five nieces and nephews and twenty first-cousins.
Wes grew up in Florida and Massachusetts, where he graduated from Dover Sherborn HS. He then attended Framingham State U and later graduated from Nova Southeastern U. Following graduation he taught English in South Korea for three years. He returned to live in Houston, where he worked in oil & gas and renewables and later Stavis & Cohen Financial as a client service associate.
Wes was full of life and brought joy and laughter to those around him. His colleagues describe him as hard-working, joyful, and great to have around. He enjoyed world travel, sports, golfing, and walking his dogs Roxy and Finn. He was a dutiful son, spending weekends helping his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 5. Please visit www.dettlingfuneral.com for details.
1981-2020
Wesley "Wes" Blake McCully, of Houston passed away suddenly last week. Wes was born in Royal Oak, Michigan to Ronald and Sandra McCully. He is preceded in death by grandparents James A. McCully and Stanley and Marcelaine Major, as well as uncle Gerald Major. He is survived by parents Ronald and Sandra McCully of Houston, grandmother Marion Van Zantwick, siblings Heather, Ryan and Brett McCully, as well as dear friend April Andrade. He leaves behind aunts Jean Ferguson, Deborah Stavis and Nancy Major and uncles Dennis, James and Patrick McCully, and Thomas, Patrick and James Major, as well as five nieces and nephews and twenty first-cousins.
Wes grew up in Florida and Massachusetts, where he graduated from Dover Sherborn HS. He then attended Framingham State U and later graduated from Nova Southeastern U. Following graduation he taught English in South Korea for three years. He returned to live in Houston, where he worked in oil & gas and renewables and later Stavis & Cohen Financial as a client service associate.
Wes was full of life and brought joy and laughter to those around him. His colleagues describe him as hard-working, joyful, and great to have around. He enjoyed world travel, sports, golfing, and walking his dogs Roxy and Finn. He was a dutiful son, spending weekends helping his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 5. Please visit www.dettlingfuneral.com for details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.