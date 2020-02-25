|
Wesley Alonzo Parker
1934-2020
On Friday, February 7th, 2020, Wesley A. Parker, loving husband, father and grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Wes was born July 1st, 1934 in Florence, Alabama to the late George W. and Doris Parker. Wes graduated from Coffee High School in Florence and then attended the now University of Northern Alabama in Florence and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University. Upon graduation he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army. He attained the rank of Captain while in the U. S. Army Reserves. Wes then went on to earn his Master's Degree and PHD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Wes met his sweetheart, Jean M. Parker (Morris) while at UNA in Florence and married June 11th, 1955 in Lacey Springs, Alabama. Wesley Parker is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Jean, his sons John P. Parker of Lumberton, Tx and Wally E. Parker of College Station, Tx and two grandsons, Jason S. Parker and Christian E. Parker, both of Lumberton, Tx. Wes will be remembered for the love for his family, his integrity and unwavering work ethic, his love of reading and all things math, his enjoyment of vacationing in Colorado and keen wit and sense of humor. Wes will also be remembered for the pure joy he had for playing with and spending time with his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 10am in Huntsville, Tx at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home with visitation at 9am and after the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020